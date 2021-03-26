Solaray Lecithin Capsules Perspective: Main

Solaray Lecithin Capsules

250 ctUPC: 0007628008301
Purchase Options

Product Details

As a naturally occurring product, the exact contents in Lecithin may vary. However, one gram of De-Oiled Lecithin typically supplies: 230 mg Phosphatidylcholine, 140 mg Phosphatidylinositol, 200 mg Phosphatidylethanolamine, Linoleic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Oleic Acid, Stearic Acid and Linolenic Acid.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lecithin ( Soy ) Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More