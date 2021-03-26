Solaray Lecithin Capsules
Product Details
As a naturally occurring product, the exact contents in Lecithin may vary. However, one gram of De-Oiled Lecithin typically supplies: 230 mg Phosphatidylcholine, 140 mg Phosphatidylinositol, 200 mg Phosphatidylethanolamine, Linoleic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Oleic Acid, Stearic Acid and Linolenic Acid.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lecithin ( Soy ) Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
