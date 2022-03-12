D-Mannose with CranActin Powder offers two grams of D-Mannose plus 400 mg of CranActin in a great-tasting powder. D-Mannose is a natural sugar that has been studied for its potential ability to support a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin Cranberry AF extract has been added to create the ultimate bacterial anti-adherence formula.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.