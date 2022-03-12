Solaray Lemon Berry Flavor D-Mannose with CranActin Powder Perspective: front
Solaray Lemon Berry Flavor D-Mannose with CranActin Powder

7.6 ozUPC: 0007628081459
D-Mannose with CranActin Powder offers two grams of D-Mannose plus 400 mg of CranActin in a great-tasting powder. D-Mannose is a natural sugar that has been studied for its potential ability to support a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin Cranberry AF extract has been added to create the ultimate bacterial anti-adherence formula.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories11
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
D-mannose , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) ( As Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Erythritol , Natural Lemon Flavor with Other Natural Berry Flavors ( Soy ) , Maltodextrin , Fos Blend ( Fructooligosaccharides ) , Silica , Citric Acid and Malic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
