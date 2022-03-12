Solaray Lemon Berry Flavor D-Mannose with CranActin Powder
Product Details
D-Mannose with CranActin Powder offers two grams of D-Mannose plus 400 mg of CranActin in a great-tasting powder. D-Mannose is a natural sugar that has been studied for its potential ability to support a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin Cranberry AF extract has been added to create the ultimate bacterial anti-adherence formula.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
D-mannose , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) ( As Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Erythritol , Natural Lemon Flavor with Other Natural Berry Flavors ( Soy ) , Maltodextrin , Fos Blend ( Fructooligosaccharides ) , Silica , Citric Acid and Malic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
