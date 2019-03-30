Vitamin D is known as the Sunshine Vitamin because it is naturally produced by the body when our skin is exposed to direct sunlight. The problem is that too few of us get the necessary sun exposure for adequate Vitamin D production, whether due to the latitude where we live, the time we spend in the sun, or even the sunscreen we use!

An ever growing body of evidence supports the idea that not only do we need more Vitamin D than was previously thought, but also that D-3 Cholecalciferol is the preferred form for superior absorption and optimal benefit.

Vitamin D is vital for proper body function, as it provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones, and may offer support for healthy immune system function.

Discussion: Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption of those essential minerals. this high potency formula is designed for maximum support.

Cholecalciferol D-3

Solaray® Liquid D-3 starts with high-grade, high-potency liquid Cholecalciferol D-3, the preferred form of Vitamin D.

Sunflower Oil

D-3 is then added to a base of high-oleic sunflower oil. This select oil is valued for its high oleic fatty acid content, while offering a very light taste and excellent natural stability for a longer shelf life.

On-the-Go Ease!

The unflavored D-3 drops are perfect for taking alone or for mixing in your preferred food or beverage. Whether you need just one drop or five, taking your Vitamin D doesn''t get any easier than this!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.