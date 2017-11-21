Solaray Lutein Eyes™ 6 Original
Product Details
Solaray Original Lutein Eyes is the most prevalent carotenoid found in vegetables. In the body, Lutein is deposited behind the macula of the eye. Lutein is an antioxidant in the carotenoid family (a group of naturally occurring fat-soluble pigments found in plants). Lutein is the primary carotenoid present in the central area of the retina called the macula.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lutein ( Marigold ) [ Tagetes Spp . ] Flower Extract ) , Lutein Eyes Blend : Spinach Leaf , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Blueberry Fruit , Extract and Bilberry Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
