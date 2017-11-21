Solaray Lutein Eyes™ 6 Original Perspective: front
6 mg - 60 VegCapsUPC: 0007628083212
Solaray Original Lutein Eyes is the most prevalent carotenoid found in vegetables. In the body, Lutein is deposited behind the macula of the eye. Lutein is an antioxidant in the carotenoid family (a group of naturally occurring fat-soluble pigments found in plants). Lutein is the primary carotenoid present in the central area of the retina called the macula.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lutein ( Marigold ) [ Tagetes Spp . ] Flower Extract ) , Lutein Eyes Blend : Spinach Leaf , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Blueberry Fruit , Extract and Bilberry Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
