Solaray Lutein Eyes™ Advanced
Product Details
Lutein has powerful antioxidant properties and is intended to provide nutritive support for eye health. Additional herbs and a whole food base are included in this unique formula for added eye health support.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lutein ( Marigold ( Tagetes Spp . ) Flower Extract ) ( Zeaxanthin ) . Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) ( Fruit Extract ) ( Supplying ( 36% ) Anthocyanosides ) . Lutein Eyes Blend ( Spinach Leaf , Blueberry Fruit Extract , Rosemary Leaf Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Acacia , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More