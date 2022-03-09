Solaray Lutein Eyes™ Triple Strength
Product Details
In the human body lutein is specifically deposited in the macula portion of the eye. Dietary intake of lutein dramatically impacts the concentration found in the macula. Small amounts of zeaxanthin are also found in the macula.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lutein , Lutein Eyes Blend : ( Spinach Leaf , Blueberry Fruit Extract , Rosemary Leaf Extract and Bilberry Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
