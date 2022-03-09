Solaray Lycopene Softgels 10 mg
Lycopene, a member of the carotenoid family, is a potent antioxidant for protection from free radical damage. Lycopene is also intended to support normal, healthy prostate and heart functions.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Lycopene ( , from : Blakeslea Trispora ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Sunflower Oil and Beeswax .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
