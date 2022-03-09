Solaray Lycopene Softgels 10 mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Lycopene Softgels 10 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628004126
Purchase Options

Product Details

Lycopene, a member of the carotenoid family, is a potent antioxidant for protection from free radical damage. Lycopene is also intended to support normal, healthy prostate and heart functions.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lycopene ( , from : Blakeslea Trispora ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Sunflower Oil and Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More