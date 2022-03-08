Solaray Maca Capsules 525mg
Maca is a root vegetable that is native to Peru. It is a close relative of Mexican yam and has been used as both a food source and a medicine by Peruvians.Its traditional use is to increase energy and stamina.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Maca ( Lepidium Spp . ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
