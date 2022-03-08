Solaray Maca Capsules 525mg Perspective: front
Solaray Maca Capsules 525mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001376
Maca is a root vegetable that is native to Peru. It is a close relative of Mexican yam and has been used as both a food source and a medicine by Peruvians.Its traditional use is to increase energy and stamina.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maca ( Lepidium Spp . ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

