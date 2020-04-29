This highly advanced formula consists of magnesium and potassium which have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. Each capsule contains magnesium and potassium which have interacted with the other natural compound producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formation of a special complex containing Magnesium-Potassium Asparate, Magnesium-Potassium Citrate, and Magnesium-Potassium Orotate. Contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.