This highly advanced formula consists of magnesium and potassium which have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. Each capsule contains magnesium and potassium which have interacted with the other natural compound producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formation of a special complex containing Magnesium-Potassium Asparate, Magnesium-Potassium Citrate, and Magnesium-Potassium Orotate. Contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium Asporotate ( as , Magnesium Aspartate , Magnesium Citrate , Magnesium Orotate [Milk] ) , Potassium Asporotate ( as , Potassium Aspartate , Potassium Citrate , Potassium Orotate [ Milk ] ) , Bromelain , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Rosemary ( Leaves ) , Hawthorn ( Berries ) , Motherwort ( Herb ) and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
