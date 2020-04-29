Solaray Magnesium and Potassium Asporotates™ with Bromelain
Product Details
This highly advanced formula consists of magnesium and potassium which have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. Each capsule contains magnesium and potassium which have interacted with the other natural compound producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formation of a special complex containing Magnesium-Potassium Asparate, Magnesium-Potassium Citrate, and Magnesium-Potassium Orotate. Contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Asporotate ( as , Magnesium Aspartate , Magnesium Citrate , Magnesium Orotate [Milk] ) , Potassium Asporotate ( as , Potassium Aspartate , Potassium Citrate , Potassium Orotate [ Milk ] ) , Bromelain , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Rosemary ( Leaves ) , Hawthorn ( Berries ) , Motherwort ( Herb ) and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More