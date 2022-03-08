Hover to Zoom
Solaray Magnesium and Potassium Asporotates™ with Bromelain
120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004517
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Rosemary Leaf , Hawthorn Berry , Motherwort Herb , Silica and Lecithin ( Soy ) . , Magnesium , * , Daily Value Not Established . , Bromelain , Potassium
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
