Solaray Magnesium Asporotate™
Product Details
Magnesium plays an important role in the human body working synergistically with Calcium. Solaray® Magnesium Asporotate™ formula consists of three different forms of Magnesium: Magnesium Aspartate, Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Orotate. Aspartic Acid, Citric Acid, and Orotic Acid have been combined for a natural chelation process. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium ( as , Magnesium Asporotate [ aspartate , Citrate , Orotate ( Milk ) ] , Magnesium Oxide ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Flour , Magnesium Stearate and Herb Base ( Parsley [ Leaf ] , Alfalfa [ Leaf ] ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
