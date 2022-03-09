Solaray Magnesium Asporotate™ Perspective: Main

Magnesium plays an important role in the human body working synergistically with Calcium. Solaray® Magnesium Asporotate™ formula consists of three different forms of Magnesium: Magnesium Aspartate, Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Orotate. Aspartic Acid, Citric Acid, and Orotic Acid have been combined for a natural chelation process. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium ( as , Magnesium Asporotate [ aspartate , Citrate , Orotate ( Milk ) ] , Magnesium Oxide ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Flour , Magnesium Stearate and Herb Base ( Parsley [ Leaf ] , Alfalfa [ Leaf ] ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose.

