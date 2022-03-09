Magnesium plays an important role in the human body working synergistically with Calcium. Solaray® Magnesium Asporotate™ formula consists of three different forms of Magnesium: Magnesium Aspartate, Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Orotate. Aspartic Acid, Citric Acid, and Orotic Acid have been combined for a natural chelation process. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

