Magnesium plays an important role in the human body working synergistically with Calcium. This Magnesium Asporotate formula consists of three different forms of Magnesium: Magnesium Aspartate, Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Orotate. Aspartic Acid, Citric Acid and Orotic Acid have been combined for natural chelation.

This superior formula derives its Orotic Acid from a special delactosed why protein concentrate and contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Asporotate [ Magnesium Aspartate , Magnesium Citrate , Magnesium Orotate {Milk} ] , Magnesium Oxide ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Flour , Magnesium Stearate and Herb Base ( Parsley Leaf , Alfalfa Leaf ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
