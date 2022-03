MAGNESIUM CITRATE IS A SPECIALLY CHELATED FORM OF MAGNESIUM USING CITRIC ACID. MINERALS BONDED WITH CITRIC ACID ARE SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR PEOPLE WITH LOW STOMACH ACID AND ARE INTENDED TO IMPROVE MINERAL BIOAVAILABILITY. MAGNESIUM PARTICIPATES IN NUMEROUS ENZYMATIC REACTION IN THE BODY AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE NUTRITIVE SUPPORT FOR NORMAL, HEALTHY HEART, MUSCLE, NERVE AND CIRCULATORY FUNCTION.