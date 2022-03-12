Magnesium in this product is reacted with whole rice concentrate rather than ordinary soy, yeast, or milk proteins which are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice used is approximately seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has a better essential amino acid profile than soy.

Full Range Amino Acid Chelate in an Herb Base

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.