Solaray Malic Acid with Magnesium
Solaray Malic Acid with Magnesium

90 Capsules
UPC: 0007628046355
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Malic Acid , ( Griffonia Simplicifolia ) ( Bean Extract ) , Special Herb Blend : St John's Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial ) , Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) ( Flowering Tops ) , Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cone ) , English Lavender ( Lavandula Angustifolia ) ( Flower ) , Passion Flower ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Flower ) , Valerian Root ( Valeriana Officinalis ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More