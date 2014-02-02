Solaray Manganese Asporotate™
Product Details
Manganese Asporotate™ Supplement consists of Manganese which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occuring orotic acid. Each capsule contains manganese which has interacted with all the other natural components producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formation of a special complex containing Manganese Aspartate, Manganese Citrate and Manganese Orotate. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Manganese ( as : Manganese Asporotate [ Manganese Aspartate , Manganese Citrate , Manganese Orotate ( Milk ) ] )
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More