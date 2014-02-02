Manganese Asporotate™ Supplement consists of Manganese which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occuring orotic acid. Each capsule contains manganese which has interacted with all the other natural components producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formation of a special complex containing Manganese Aspartate, Manganese Citrate and Manganese Orotate. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.