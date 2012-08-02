Solaray Manganese
Product Details
The manganese in this product is reacted with whole rice concentrate rather than ordinary soy, yeast, or milk proteins which are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice used is approximately seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has a better essential amino acid profile than soy.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Manganese ( as , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Germ and Polishings ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress and Parsley Leaf .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
