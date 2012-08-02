Solaray Manganese Perspective: front
50 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004650
The manganese in this product is reacted with whole rice concentrate rather than ordinary soy, yeast, or milk proteins which are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice used is approximately seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has a better essential amino acid profile than soy.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Manganese ( as , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Germ and Polishings ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress and Parsley Leaf .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

