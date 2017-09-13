Solaray Mangosteen Extract Capsules
Product Details
Research indicates that xanthones have powerful antioxidant properties.* Each capsule is guaranteed to provide 75 mg Xanthones, 100 mg Polyphenols and 1,750 ORAC units (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity).
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mangosteen (Garcinia Mangostana) (Peel Extract) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
