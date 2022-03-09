Solaray Mangosteen Veg Caps 475 mg
Product Details
Mangosteen is a tropical evergreen tree native to Indonesia. Mangosteen is often referred to as the "queen of fruits" due to its pleasant flavor. Mangosteen fruit contains poyphenols known as xanthones. Research indicates that xanthones have powerful antioxidant properties.* Mangosteen contains other naturally-occurring phytonutrients that include flavonoids, lactones and phenolic acids.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mangosteen ( Garcinia Mangostana ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
