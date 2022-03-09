Solaray Mangosteen Veg Caps 475 mg Perspective: front
Product Details

Mangosteen is a tropical evergreen tree native to Indonesia. Mangosteen is often referred to as the "queen of fruits" due to its pleasant flavor. Mangosteen fruit contains poyphenols known as xanthones. Research indicates that xanthones have powerful antioxidant properties.* Mangosteen contains other naturally-occurring phytonutrients that include flavonoids, lactones and phenolic acids.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mangosteen ( Garcinia Mangostana ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
