Mangosteen is a tropical evergreen tree native to Indonesia. Mangosteen is often referred to as the "queen of fruits" due to its pleasant flavor. Mangosteen fruit contains poyphenols known as xanthones. Research indicates that xanthones have powerful antioxidant properties.* Mangosteen contains other naturally-occurring phytonutrients that include flavonoids, lactones and phenolic acids.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.