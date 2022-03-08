Solaray Mega B-Stress Perspective: Main

Solaray Mega B-Stress

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004241
Product Details

This product is formulated using a patent-pending, two-stage, timed-release concept. The single-stage ingredients are intended to be rapidly released. The two-stage ingredients are designed so that half are intended to be rapidly released while the other half are intended to be gradually released over 6-8 hours. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Bran , Polishings and Germ , Aloe Vera Gel ) , Stearic Acid , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More