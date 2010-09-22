Solaray Mega B-Stress
Product Details
This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of these vitamins to the body over a longer period of time.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Thiamine ( as : Thiamine Mononitrate ) ( B-1 ) , Riboflavin ( B-2 ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) ( B-3 ) , Vitamin B-6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCl ) , Folate ( as : Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B-12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including : The Bran , Polishings and Germ and Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Stearic Acid , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More