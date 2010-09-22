Solaray Mega B-Stress Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Mega B-Stress

240 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004242
Purchase Options

Product Details

This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of these vitamins to the body over a longer period of time.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
80.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Thiamine ( as : Thiamine Mononitrate ) ( B-1 ) , Riboflavin ( B-2 ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) ( B-3 ) , Vitamin B-6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCl ) , Folate ( as : Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B-12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including : The Bran , Polishings and Germ and Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Stearic Acid , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More