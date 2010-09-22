This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of these vitamins to the body over a longer period of time.

