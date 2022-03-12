Solaray Mega Multi Mineral™ Iron Free Perspective: front
Solaray Mega Multi Mineral™ Iron Free

100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004513
The minerals in this highly advanced product are reacted with a whole rice concentrate rather than soy, yeast, or milk proteins that are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice concentrate used by Solaray® is seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has an amino acid profile preferred by many over soy.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Boron ( as , Boric Acid ) , Vanadium , Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Rice Protein , Citric Acid ( , from : Non-GMO , Tapioca ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Parsley Leaf , Alfalfa Leaf , Horsetail , Watercress , Dandelion Root , Yellow Dock Root , Chamomile and Kelp .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
