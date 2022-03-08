Solaray Mega Multi Mineral™ with Iron
Product Details
The minerals in this highly advanced product are reacted with a whole rice concentrate rather than soy, yeast, or milk proteins that are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice concentrate used by Solaray® is seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has an amino acid profile preferred by many over soy.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Selenium , Calcium , Copper , Magnesium , Iron , Manganese , Iodine , Molybdenum , Chromium , Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Herbal Base ( Parsley , Alfalfa , Horsetail , Watercress , Dandelion , Yellow Dock , Chamomile , Kelp ) . , Phosphorus , Glutamic Acid Hci , Vanadium , Boron , Zinc , * , Daily Value Not Established . , Potassium
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
