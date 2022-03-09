Solaray Mega Multi Mineral™ with Iron Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Mega Multi Mineral™ with Iron

200 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004511
Purchase Options

Product Details

The minerals in this highly advanced product are reacted with a whole rice concentrate rather than soy, yeast, or milk proteins that are commonly used to chelate minerals. The special rice concentrate used is seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice and has an amino acid profile preferred by many over soy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vanadium , Potassium , Boron , Phosphorus , Selenium , Zinc , Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Herbal Base ( Parsley Leaf , Alfalfa Leaf , Horsetail ( Aerial ) , Watercress ( Aerial ) , Dandelion Root , Yellow Dock Root , Chamomile ( Aerial ) , Kelp ) . , Chromium , * , Daily Value Not Established . , Manganese , Iodine , Magnesium , Calcium , Copper , Iron , Molybdenum , Glutamic Acid Hci

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More