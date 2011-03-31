Solaray Mega Quercetin Capsules 1200mg
Product Details
Solaray® Mega Quercetin™ is a powerful combination of the bioflavonoids quercetin, rutin and hesperidin. Bioflavonoids may help support normal healthy sinus, respiratory and immune function. Bromelain is a plant enzyme known to help breakdown protein. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Quercetin Dihydrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Hesperidin , Rutin Concentrate , Bromelain . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
