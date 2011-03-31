Solaray Mega Quercetin Capsules 1200mg Perspective: front
Solaray Mega Quercetin Capsules 1200mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628044686
Product Details

Solaray® Mega Quercetin™  is a powerful combination of the bioflavonoids quercetin, rutin and hesperidin. Bioflavonoids may help support normal healthy sinus, respiratory and immune function. Bromelain is a plant enzyme known to help breakdown protein. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Quercetin Dihydrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Hesperidin , Rutin Concentrate , Bromelain . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
