Solaray® Mega Quercetin™ is a powerful combination of the bioflavonoids quercetin, rutin and hesperidin. Bioflavonoids may help support normal healthy sinus, respiratory and immune function. Bromelain is a plant enzyme known to help breakdown protein. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.