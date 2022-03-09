Solaray Men's Golden Multi-Vita-Min™ Perspective: front
In addition to over 21 vitamins and minerals, this product contains ingredients to help support a man''s health throughout his life.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium75mg8%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit200%
Vitamin C400mg667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Boron ( as : Tetra-boron ) , Men's Herb and Whole Food Support Complex : Alfalfa Herb ( Medicago Sativa ) , Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) , Pumpkin Seed ( Cucurbita Pepo ) , Wild Yam Root ( Dioscorea Villosa ) and Sarsaparilla ( Smilax Sarsaparilla ) , Tomato Powder , Spinach Leaf , Broccoli Powder , Carrot Powder and Bioflavonoids . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Soybean Oil and Mixed Tocopherols .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

