60 ctUPC: 0007628032183
Product Details

Methylcobalamin is the biologically active, highly bioavailable form of Vitamin B-12. One of two Coenzyme B-12 forms, Methylcobalamin provides nutritive support for normal, healthy red blood cell production, proper nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels.* The great-tasting formula offers superior absorption in a sugar-free lozenge with Xylitol.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Cellulose , Natural Mango and Peach Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Silica and Turmeric Root Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.