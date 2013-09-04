Solaray Methyl B-12 Sugar Free Mango Peach Flavor Lozenges 2500mcg
Product Details
Methylcobalamin is the biologically active, highly bioavailable form of Vitamin B-12. One of two Coenzyme B-12 forms, Methylcobalamin provides nutritive support for normal, healthy red blood cell production, proper nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels.* The great-tasting formula offers superior absorption in a sugar-free lozenge with Xylitol.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Cellulose , Natural Mango and Peach Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Silica and Turmeric Root Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
