Methylcobalamin is the biologically active, highly bioavailable form of Vitamin B-12. One of two Coenzyme B-12 forms, Methylcobalamin provides nutritive support for normal, healthy red blood cell production, proper nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels.* The great-tasting formula offers superior absorption in a sugar-free lozenge with Xylitol.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.