Solaray Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 175mg
Product Details
Native to the Mediterranean region, milk thistle has been used medicinally for over 3,000 years. it is considered by many to be one of the best liver tonics in the world. Solaray milk thistle extract is intended to provide nutritive support for a normal, health liver.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Liver Support Base ( Turmeric Root Extract , Dandelion Root , Artichoke Leaf ) Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More