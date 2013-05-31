Solaray Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 175mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 175mg

120 ctUPC: 0007628003701
Product Details

Native to the Mediterranean region, milk thistle has been used medicinally for over 3,000 years. it is considered by many to be one of the best liver tonics in the world. Solaray milk thistle extract is intended to provide nutritive support for a normal, health liver.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Liver Support Base ( Turmeric Root Extract , Dandelion Root , Artichoke Leaf ) Silica

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
