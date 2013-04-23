Solaray Milk Thistle Phytosome Capsules
Product Details
Solaray Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. Milk thistle is considered by many to be one of the best liver tonics in the world.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Phytosome , Phosphatidyl Choline , Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
