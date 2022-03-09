Solaray Milk Thistle Seed Extract Veg Caps 350 mg
Product Details
Solaray''s Milk Thistle One Daily is an herbal dietary supplement that delivers 350mg of milk thistle extract and 110mg of milk thistle seed to provide reliable support for improved liver health and function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle , Milk Thistle Seed , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend , Whole Rice Concentrate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
