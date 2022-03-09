Solaray Milk Thistle Seed Extract Veg Caps 350 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Milk Thistle Seed Extract Veg Caps 350 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628010679
Product Details

Solaray''s Milk Thistle One Daily is an herbal dietary supplement that delivers 350mg of milk thistle extract and 110mg of milk thistle seed to provide reliable support for improved liver health and function.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Thistle , Milk Thistle Seed , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend , Whole Rice Concentrate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
