This advanced formula helps maintain lubrication in joints and supports joint flexibility and range of motion. MSM is a natural dietary source of sulfur necessary for making collagen, the primary constituent of cartilage and connective tissue. Glucosamine sulfate is intended to provide nutritive support for connective tissue by keeping collagen supple and healthy in joints. Vitamin C is for added absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.