Solaray MSM and Glucosamine Perspective: front
Solaray MSM and Glucosamine

180 CapsulesUPC: 0007628000856
This advanced formula helps maintain lubrication in joints and supports joint flexibility and range of motion. MSM is a natural dietary source of sulfur necessary for making collagen, the primary constituent of cartilage and connective tissue. Glucosamine sulfate is intended to provide nutritive support for connective tissue by keeping collagen supple and healthy in joints. Vitamin C is for added absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C50mg83%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Glucosamine Sulfate ( as , Glucosamine Sulfate Kcl ) ( Shellfish ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
