MSM is a bioavailable source of organic sulfur. Sulfur works in many pathways in the body and is important for proper gastrointestinal, respiratory, metabolic, bone and joint functions. Sulfur in MSM is also important in the production of connective tissue and cartilage. Solaray® MSM is produced in the USA through a distillation process for maximum purity. Devil''s Claw, Turmeric, Boswelia and Cat''s Claw have also been added for additional support.

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata Gum Extract ) , Devil's Claw ( Harpagophytum Procumbens ) Root Extract , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) Root Extract , Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata ) , Cat's Claw ( Uncaria Tomentosa ) Bark . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

