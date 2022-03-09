Solaray MSM
MSM is a bioavailable source of organic sulfur. Sulfur works in many pathways in the body and is important for proper gastrointestinal, respiratory, metabolic, bone and joint functions. Sulfur in MSM is also important in the production of connective tissue and cartilage. Solaray® MSM is produced in the USA through a distillation process for maximum purity. Devil''s Claw, Turmeric, Boswelia and Cat''s Claw have also been added for additional support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata Gum Extract ) , Devil's Claw ( Harpagophytum Procumbens ) Root Extract , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) Root Extract , Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata ) , Cat's Claw ( Uncaria Tomentosa ) Bark . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
