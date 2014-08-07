Solaray MSM
Product Details
MSM provides a pure source of organic sulfur. Organic sulfur works in many pathways in the body and is important for proper bone, joint, gastrointestinal, respiratory and metabolic functions.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
