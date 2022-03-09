Hover to Zoom
Solaray Muira Puama Capsules 300mg
100 ctUPC: 0007628001385
Product Details
Muira puama is a Brazilian shrub that has traditionally been used to support a healthy reproductive system and to stimulate the "essence of life.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Muira Puama ( Ptychopetalum Olacoides ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.