Solaray Mullein Leaves Vegetarian Capsules 330mg Perspective: front
Solaray Mullein Leaves Vegetarian Capsules 330mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001390
Product Details

Mullein is a member of the figwort family with hairy leaves and tall, yellow spikes of flowers. It originates in Europe, where it has been used since ancient times. Mullein leaves contain large amounts of a soluble fiber known as mucilage, a thick, gelatinous substance. It is believed that the mucilage contributes to mullein''s soothing effects.* Mullein leaves may provide nutritive support for healthy respiratory and bronchial function.*

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mullein , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
