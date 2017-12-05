Solaray Mullein Leaves Vegetarian Capsules 330mg
Product Details
Mullein is a member of the figwort family with hairy leaves and tall, yellow spikes of flowers. It originates in Europe, where it has been used since ancient times. Mullein leaves contain large amounts of a soluble fiber known as mucilage, a thick, gelatinous substance. It is believed that the mucilage contributes to mullein''s soothing effects.* Mullein leaves may provide nutritive support for healthy respiratory and bronchial function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mullein , Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
