Solaray Multidophilus 12 Twelve Strain Formula Enteric VegCaps
100 ctUPC: 0007628049300
Product Details
Each serving provides 20 billion** living organisms from twelve important probiotic strains. Intended to provide nutritive support for the normal absorption of nutrients in the digestive tract.
- Twelve Strain Formula
- 20 Billion CFU
- Plus Prebiotic Inulin
- Non-GMO
- Dairy Free
- Enteric Shield™
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2enteric coated veg caps
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Inulin, Vegetable Cellulose Capsule, Cellulose, Silica, Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
