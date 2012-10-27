Solaray® Chewable Multidophilus™ 4 is a special combination of four important probiotic bacteria. Each chewable supplies over 4 billion viable microorganisms. L. acidophilus DDS-1 has been clinically studied for its ability to survive stomach acid and colonize gut flora for sustained periods of time. Combined with L. acidophilus, B. bifidum and L. bulgaricus, this formula provides support for normal, healthy microflora balance of the GI tract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.