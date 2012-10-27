Solaray Multidophilus™ 4 Orange Cream Perspective: front
Solaray Multidophilus™ 4 Orange Cream

60 ChewablesUPC: 0007628004916
Product Details

Solaray® Chewable Multidophilus™ 4 is a special combination of four important probiotic bacteria. Each chewable supplies over 4 billion viable microorganisms. L. acidophilus DDS-1 has been clinically studied for its ability to survive stomach acid and colonize gut flora for sustained periods of time. Combined with L. acidophilus, B. bifidum and L. bulgaricus, this formula provides support for normal, healthy microflora balance of the GI tract.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Four-strain Probiotic Blend : L . Acidophilus Dds-1 Strain , L. Acidophilus , B . Bifidum , L. Bulgaricus .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
