Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: back
Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: left
Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: right
Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: top
Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules

50 ctUPC: 0007628049301
Product Details

Each serving provides over 20 billion* living organisms from twelve important probiotic strains. Intended to provide nutritive support for the normal absorption of nutrients in the digestive tract.

*Minimum potency at time of manufacture. Live organisms per 2 capsule serving.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Probiotic Blend : B . Lactis , B . Bifidum , B . Infantis , B . Longum , L. Acidophilus , L. Brevis , L. Bulgaricus , L. Paracasei , L. Plantarum , L. Rhamnosus , L. Salivarius and Streptococcus Thermophilus . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Glyceryl Triacetate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.