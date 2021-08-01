Solaray Multidophilus™ Freeze Dried Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Each serving provides over 20 billion* living organisms from twelve important probiotic strains. Intended to provide nutritive support for the normal absorption of nutrients in the digestive tract.
*Minimum potency at time of manufacture. Live organisms per 2 capsule serving.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Probiotic Blend : B . Lactis , B . Bifidum , B . Infantis , B . Longum , L. Acidophilus , L. Brevis , L. Bulgaricus , L. Paracasei , L. Plantarum , L. Rhamnosus , L. Salivarius and Streptococcus Thermophilus . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Glyceryl Triacetate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
