Solaray Multidophilus™ Plus
Product Details
Solaray Multidophilus™ 4 is a special combination of four important probiotic bacteria. Each VegCap provides over 4 billion viable microorganisms L. acidophilus DDS-1 has been clinically studied form its ability to survive stomach acid and colonize gut flora for sustained periods of time. Combined with L. acidophilus, B. bifidum and L. bulgaricus, this formula provides support for normal, healthy microflora balance of the GI tract.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Four-strain Probiotic Blend : L . Acidophilus Dds-1 Strain , L. Acidophilus , B . Bifidum , L. Bulgaricus . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
