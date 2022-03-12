Designed for you

The human microbiome is the collection of living microorganisms in the body. Like your fingerprint, your microbiome is unique. Trillions of healthy bacteria help you digest food, regulate your mood, assist your immune system and much more. Maintaining microbiome balance is essential for your health. Your needs are persona. Solaray® Microbiome Probiotics are designed for you.

Probiotics for men

• Colon Health

• Prostate Support

• Athletic Support

• Digestive Function

• Healthy Immune System

Protect your probiotics

Stomach acid is harsh on probiotic cells and they need protection. Solaray Enteric Shield™ VegCaps are designed to protect fragile probiotics. The unique capsules remain intact for more than 60 minutes in stomach acid, then disintegrate in the small intestine. Mycrobiome with Enteric Shield ensures tour probiotics arrive safe and alive where you need them.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.