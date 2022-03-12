Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Men's Formula VegCaps Perspective: front
Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Men's Formula VegCaps

30 ctUPC: 0007628048826
Designed for you

The human microbiome is the collection of living microorganisms in the body. Like your fingerprint, your microbiome is unique. Trillions of healthy bacteria help you digest food, regulate your mood, assist your immune system and much more. Maintaining microbiome balance is essential for your health. Your needs are persona. Solaray® Microbiome Probiotics are designed for you.

Probiotics for men

• Colon Health

• Prostate Support

• Athletic Support

• Digestive Function

• Healthy Immune System

Protect your probiotics

Stomach acid is harsh on probiotic cells and they need protection. Solaray Enteric Shield™ VegCaps are designed to protect fragile probiotics. The unique capsules remain intact for more than 60 minutes in stomach acid, then disintegrate in the small intestine. Mycrobiome with Enteric Shield ensures tour probiotics arrive safe and alive where you need them.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mycrobiome Men's Support Blend ( Supplying : 20 Billion Cfu , ** , Living Organisms ) L. Plantarum , L. Paracasei , B . Longum , B . Infantis , L. Lactis , B . Bifidum , L. Casei , L . Gasseri , L. Brevis , P . Acidilactici , E . Faecium , S. Thermophilus , L. Acidophilus and Lc. Lactis . Mycrobiome Probiotic Support Blend ( Supplying : 10 Billion Cfu , ** , Living Organisms ) B . Lactis , B . Breve , L. Rhamnosus , L. Bulgaricus , L . Delbrueckii , L. Salivarius , L . Helveticus , L . Fermentum , L . Kefiri and Lc. Cremoris . Other Ingredients : Inulin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran Extract and Silica . . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
