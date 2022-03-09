Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Urgent Care VegCaps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Urgent Care VegCaps

30 ctUPC: 0007628040321
Purchase Options

Product Details

mycrobiome™

designed for you

The human microbiome is the collection of living microorganisms in the body. Like your fingerprint, your microbiome is unique. Trillions of healthy bacteria help you digest food, regulate your mood, assist your immune system, and much more. Maintaining microbiome balance is essential to your health. Your needs are personal. Solaray® Mycrobiome Probiotic s are designed for you.

probiotics for urgent care

•Recolonize

•Fortify

•Urgent Response

•Digestive Function

•Immune System Support

protect your probiotics

Stomach acid is harsh on probiotic cells and they need protection. Solaray Enteric Shield™ VegCaps are designed to protect fragile probiotics. Our unique capsules remain intact for more than 60 minutes in stomach acid, then disintegrate in the small intestine. Mycrobiome with Enteric Shield ensures your probiotics arrive safe and alive to where you need them.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mycrobiome Urgent Care Blend : L. Plantarum , L. Paracasei , B . Lactis , L. Lactis , B . Bifidum , B . Breve , B . Longum , B . Infantis , L. Rhamnosus , L. Casei , L. Bulgaricus , L . Delbrueckii , Lactobacillus Brevis , Pediococcus Acidilactici , Enterococcus Faecium , S. Thermophilus , L. Salivarius , Lactobacillus Helveticus , L . Gasseri , L . Fermentum , L . Kefir , L. Acidophilus , Lactococcus Lactis and Lc. Cremoris , Inulin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More