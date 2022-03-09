mycrobiome™

The human microbiome is the collection of living microorganisms in the body. Like your fingerprint, your microbiome is unique. Trillions of healthy bacteria help you digest food, regulate your mood, assist your immune system, and much more. Maintaining microbiome balance is essential to your health. Your needs are personal. Solaray® Microbiome™ Probiotics are designed for you.

• Appetite Support

• Blood Sugar Balance

• Sustained Energy

• Stress & mood Support

• Digestive Function

Stomach acid is harsh on probiotic cells and they need protection. Solaray® Enteric Shield VegCaps are designed to protect fragile probiotics. Our unique capsules remain intact for more than 60 minutes in stomach acid, then disintegrate in the small intestine. Mycrobiome™ with Enteric Shield ensures your probiotics arrive safe and alive to where you need them.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.