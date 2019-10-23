Solaray Mycrobiome Women's Formula Probiotic Enteric VegCaps
Product Details
Probiotic Support Blend that supplies an additional 50 Billion CFU of 24 probiotic strains intended to support
- Stress & mood*
- Bone health*
- Hormone balance*
- Vitamin metabolism*
- Vaginal and urinary tract health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mycrobiome Women's Support Blend ( L. Plantarum , L. Paracasei , B . Bifidum , B . Infantis , B . Breve , L. Lactis , L . Delbrueckii , L. Rhamnosus , Enterococcus Faecium , Lactobacillus Fermentum and Lactobacillus Helveticus ) , Mycrobiome Probiotic Support Blend ( B . Lactis , B . Longum , L. Casei , L. Bulgaricus , Lactobacillus Brevis , Pediococcus Acidilactici , S. Thermophilus , L. Salivarius , Lactobacillus Gasseri , Lactobacillus Kefir , L. Acidophilus , Cremoris ) , Inulin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
