Solaray Mycrobiome Women's Formula Probiotic Enteric VegCaps

30 ctUPC: 0007628073720
Probiotic Support Blend that supplies an additional 50 Billion CFU of 24 probiotic strains intended to support

  • Stress & mood*
  • Bone health*
  • Hormone balance*
  • Vitamin metabolism*
  • Vaginal and urinary tract health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mycrobiome Women's Support Blend ( L. Plantarum , L. Paracasei , B . Bifidum , B . Infantis , B . Breve , L. Lactis , L . Delbrueckii , L. Rhamnosus , Enterococcus Faecium , Lactobacillus Fermentum and Lactobacillus Helveticus ) , Mycrobiome Probiotic Support Blend ( B . Lactis , B . Longum , L. Casei , L. Bulgaricus , Lactobacillus Brevis , Pediococcus Acidilactici , S. Thermophilus , L. Salivarius , Lactobacillus Gasseri , Lactobacillus Kefir , L. Acidophilus , Cremoris ) , Inulin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
