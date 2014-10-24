Nattokinase and Serrapeptase is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood flow and circulation.* Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme extracted from the traditional Japanese food natto. Serrapeptase is a non-animal, proteolytic enzyme derived from a controlled fermentation of the bacterial strain Serratia spp. Solaray Nattokinase and Serrapeptase is enteric coated, which helps the capsules survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.