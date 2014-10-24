Solaray Nattokinase Serrapeptase Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Nattokinase and Serrapeptase is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood flow and circulation.* Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme extracted from the traditional Japanese food natto. Serrapeptase is a non-animal, proteolytic enzyme derived from a controlled fermentation of the bacterial strain Serratia spp. Solaray Nattokinase and Serrapeptase is enteric coated, which helps the capsules survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nattokinase (Soybean Fibrinase) , Serrapeptase . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Glyceryl Triacetate , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More