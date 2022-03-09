Solaray Nattokinase Vegetarian Capsules 100 mg
Product Details
Nattokinase is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood flow and circulation.* Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme extracted from the traditional Japanese food natto. Solaray® Nattokinase is enteric coated, which helps the capsules survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine. Nattokinase is stable in a pH range of 6.0 to 12.0, ideal for absorption in the small intestine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nattokinase ( Soybean Fibrinase ) Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Glyceryl Triacetate
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More