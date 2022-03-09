Nattokinase is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood flow and circulation.* Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme extracted from the traditional Japanese food natto. Solaray® Nattokinase is enteric coated, which helps the capsules survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine. Nattokinase is stable in a pH range of 6.0 to 12.0, ideal for absorption in the small intestine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.