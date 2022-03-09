Solaray Nattokinase Vegetarian Capsules 100 mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Nattokinase Vegetarian Capsules 100 mg

30 ctUPC: 0007628010934
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nattokinase is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood flow and circulation.* Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme extracted from the traditional Japanese food natto. Solaray® Nattokinase is enteric coated, which helps the capsules survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine. Nattokinase is stable in a pH range of 6.0 to 12.0, ideal for absorption in the small intestine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nattokinase ( Soybean Fibrinase ) Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Glyceryl Triacetate

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More