Solaray Nettle Leaves Capsules 450mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Nettle Leaves Capsules 450mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001410
Nettle Leaves contain alkaloids that neutralize uric acid.* Nettle Leaves are rich in iron which is vital in circulation and helpful in high blood pressure.* Nettle Leaves are also rich in silicon, potassium, vitamins A and C.* Nettle Leaves contain a high content of protein.* Nettlehas a long history of use from ancient Greece to the present.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
