Solaray Nettle Leaves Capsules 450mg
Product Details
Nettle Leaves contain alkaloids that neutralize uric acid.* Nettle Leaves are rich in iron which is vital in circulation and helpful in high blood pressure.* Nettle Leaves are also rich in silicon, potassium, vitamins A and C.* Nettle Leaves contain a high content of protein.* Nettlehas a long history of use from ancient Greece to the present.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More