Nettle Leaves contain alkaloids that neutralize uric acid.* Nettle Leaves are rich in iron which is vital in circulation and helpful in high blood pressure.* Nettle Leaves are also rich in silicon, potassium, vitamins A and C.* Nettle Leaves contain a high content of protein.* Nettlehas a long history of use from ancient Greece to the present.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.