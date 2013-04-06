Solaray Nettle Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 300mg
Product Details
The use of Nettle (Urtica dioica) has been well-documented and recognized for its health benefits for the male urinary system and prostate gland.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed : 15 Mg [ 5% ] Total : Amino Acids and 2 . 4 mg [ 0 . 8% ] Beta Sitosterol ) , Nettle ( Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed 15 Mg [ 5% ] Total : Amino Acids and 2 . 4 mg [ 0 . 8% ] Beta Sitosterol ) , Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsules , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
