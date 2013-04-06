Solaray Nettle Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 300mg Perspective: front
Solaray Nettle Root Extract Vegetarian Capsules 300mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003752
The use of Nettle (Urtica dioica) has been well-documented and recognized for its health benefits for the male urinary system and prostate gland.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed : 15 Mg [ 5% ] Total : Amino Acids and 2 . 4 mg [ 0 . 8% ] Beta Sitosterol ) , Nettle ( Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed 15 Mg [ 5% ] Total : Amino Acids and 2 . 4 mg [ 0 . 8% ] Beta Sitosterol ) , Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsules , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
