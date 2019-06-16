Solaray Nettle Whole Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 450mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Nettle Whole Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 450mg

180 ctUPC: 0007628001412
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nettle is a perennial herb that has been used since ancient times as a source of food, fiber and medicine.* Its genus name, Urtica, is derived from the Latin verb urere, meaning "to burn," a reference to the plant''s stinging hairs.* Nettle has been well-documented and recognized for its many health benefits including kidney and urinary tract support as well as upper respiratory wellness.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More