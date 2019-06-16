Solaray Nettle Whole Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 450mg
Product Details
Nettle is a perennial herb that has been used since ancient times as a source of food, fiber and medicine.* Its genus name, Urtica, is derived from the Latin verb urere, meaning "to burn," a reference to the plant''s stinging hairs.* Nettle has been well-documented and recognized for its many health benefits including kidney and urinary tract support as well as upper respiratory wellness.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
