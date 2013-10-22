Solaray Niacin Capsules 100 mg
Product Details
Niacin (Vitamin B-3) is a necessary part of the body''s pathway for making energy.* The body converts niacin into NADH through its complex biochemistry in order to generate ATP, an energy form that the body can use.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Niacin , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate , Including The : Kernel , Polishing , Germ , Aloe Vera Gel ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
