Solaray Niacinamide Capsules 500 mg
Product Details
Niacinamide, or Vitamin B-3, is a necessary part of the body's pathway for making energy.* The body converts niacinamide into NADH through its complex biochemistry in order to generate ATP, an energy that the body can use.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Niacinamide . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Bran , Polishings , Germ ) . Aloe Vera Gel
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
